Mabel Dressen

March 2, 1925 – Dec. 22, 2016

Memorial service for Mabel Irene Dressen, age 91 of Ivanhoe, formerly of Arco, will be Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Arco City Cemetery. Mabel died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Divine Provi­dence Nursing Home in Ivanhoe.

Mabel Irene Dressen was born March 2, 1925 to Olaf and Minnie (Christensen) Swanson in Lyon County near Russell. Mabel was one of 13 children. Her ed­ucation was at District 70 and Russell High School.

On Jan. 21, 1943 Mabel married Melvin Andersen in Tyler. Their union was blessed with two sons and one daughter. Melvin died Jan. 21, 1969 after 26 years of life together. On Sept. 28, 1970 Mabel married Harold Dressen in Tyler. Mabel worked at the Ivanhoe hospital, cooking in the kitchen. She waitressed at Chat ‘n Chew Café in Tyler, and at Brick Manor in Arco. She also worked at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Mabel was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Arco, where she was ac­tive in ladies aid. She was a member of Legion Auxil­iary and VFW. She enjoyed sewing clothes and quilt­ing, and was famous for her baked beans and po­tato salad. She will always be remembered as a car­ing, loving lady who loved music and could dance all night.

After 57 years on the farm near Arco, they sold it in 2001 and moved to Ivanhoe. On July 24, 2008, Harold passed away. In 2010 Mabel became a resi­dent at Divine Providence Nursing Home in Ivanhoe. She died there on Thurs­day, Dec. 22, 2016 at the age of 91 years.

Mabel is survived by her three children—Lyle Andersen of Crosslake, Larry (Marsha) Andersen of Marysville, Washington, and Cindy (Ken) Levering­ton of Marysville, Washing­ton; two grandchildren— Carla and Jason Andersen of Minneapolis; six sib­lings—Willard Swanson, Lee Swanson, June Good­man, Howard Swanson, Leona Mikkelsen, Marlene Yonker; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Melvin Andersen, her second hus­band Harold Dressen, her sisters Violet Binnebose and Ruby Armstrong, her brothers Earl, Elmer and Arden Swanson, an infant brother Howard.