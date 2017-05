By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Ruthton Royals opened their 2017 season over the weekend with a 6-0 loss to Hadley. Brent Wiering started and took the loss for the Royals, giv­ing up four earned runs on nine hits in eight innings of work.

The Royals were held to only three hits, provided by Tylan Gylling, Dain La­Rock and Shay Wabeke…

