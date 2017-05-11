Softball squad loses two to LQPV, 9 to 1 and 8 to 0
May 11, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls, under great weather on Thursday for a little softball, didn’t field the ball on defense very well and could not find the key hits on offense as they would fall to the LQPV Eagles in Camden Conference action.
The Eagles scored a run in their first inning of play and put up three unearned runs in the third on two RTR errors. The Lady Knights got their only run of the day in the bottom of the third inning. Maryn Johansen reached base on an error. Cora Alderson sliced a hit to right field. Johansen would score the run on a WP.
