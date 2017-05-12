Avera Tyler to end Saturday urgent care
Avera Medical Group Tyler is discontinuing urgent care on Saturday mornings with the last day being May 20, 2017.
“Urgent care was offered to give patients an option for medical care outside regular business hours,” Allen Anderson, Administrator at Avera Tyler said. “However, it was used infrequently prompting the discontinuation of the service.”
“Patients still have options for care on weekends. Ensuring our community has access to medical care when needed is important to us,” Anderson said.
