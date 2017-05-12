Avera Tyler to end Saturday urgent care

May 12, 2017

Avera Medical Group Tyler is discontinuing urgent care on Saturday mornings with the last day being May 20, 2017.
“Urgent care was offered to give patients an option for medi­cal care outside regular business hours,” Allen Anderson, Adminis­trator at Avera Tyler said. “How­ever, it was used infrequently prompting the discontinuation of the service.”
“Patients still have options for care on weekends. Ensuring our community has access to medi­cal care when needed is impor­tant to us,” Anderson said.

