Hospice benefit held Friday night
May 12, 2017
The Tyler Golf Club was filled Friday evening with area residents attending the 22nd annual Ridgeview Hospice Benefit and Auction.
By Mark Wilmes
The 22nd annual Hospice Benefit and Auction was held Friday evening at the Tyler Golf Club. The event began with a roast beef meal and dozens of silent auction items on display. Dr. Terrence Parr provided background piano music for the evening.
The former Ridgeview Hospice is now under the regional Avera umbrella; however, funds raised at Friday’s benefit will remain with the local hospice unit.
