Hospice benefit held Friday night

By Mark Wilmes

The 22nd annual Hospice Ben­efit and Auction was held Friday evening at the Tyler Golf Club. The event began with a roast beef meal and dozens of silent auction items on display. Dr. Ter­rence Parr provided background piano music for the evening.

The former Ridgeview Hos­pice is now under the regional Avera umbrella; however, funds raised at Friday’s benefit will re­main with the local hospice unit.

