Hospice benefit held Friday night

May 12, 2017

hospice02
The Tyler Golf Club was filled Friday evening with area residents attending the 22nd annual Ridgeview Hospice Benefit and Auction.

By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com

The 22nd annual Hospice Ben­efit and Auction was held Friday evening at the Tyler Golf Club. The event began with a roast beef meal and dozens of silent auction items on display. Dr. Ter­rence Parr provided background piano music for the evening.
The former Ridgeview Hos­pice is now under the regional Avera umbrella; however, funds raised at Friday’s benefit will re­main with the local hospice unit.

