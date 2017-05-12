Knights suffer loss to a good Canby squad, 6 to 2
May 12, 2017
Cooper Hansen makes a play at second in Thursday’s game against Canby.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Baseball Team hosted the Canby Lancers last Thursday in Ruthton. The Knights found some holes in their bats in this one as Adam Durfee of the Lancers recorded 12 strikeouts in five innings of pitching. Jamison Hunt pitched the last two innings for the visiting Lancers and struck out four more Knight hitters.
The Knights had only four hits in the game. Cooper Hansen recorded two of the base knocks. Jared Baartman had a hit plus one of the RBIs for the Knights.
Pitcher Hunter Vanlerberghe and third baseman Jared Baartman get tangled up on a play in the infield before recording the out against the Lancers.