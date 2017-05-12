Knights suffer loss to a good Canby squad, 6 to 2



Cooper Hansen makes a play at second in Thursday’s game against Canby.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Baseball Team hosted the Canby Lancers last Thursday in Ruthton. The Knights found some holes in their bats in this one as Adam Durfee of the Lancers recorded 12 strikeouts in five innings of pitching. Jamison Hunt pitched the last two in­nings for the visiting Lanc­ers and struck out four more Knight hitters.

The Knights had only four hits in the game. Coo­per Hansen recorded two of the base knocks. Jared Baartman had a hit plus one of the RBIs for the Knights.

Pitcher Hunter Vanlerberghe and third baseman Jared Baartman get tangled up on a play in the infield before recording the out against the Lancers.