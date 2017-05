By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Softball Team split two games at Cotton­wood last Tuesday, falling in the first game by a score of 9 to 3 before winning the nightcap by a count of 4 to 3.

The Lakers took advan­tage of RTR errors in the first game to score six un­earned runs. They also did some hitting, collecting 15 hits during the contest…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.