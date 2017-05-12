Lady Knights win thriller over RRC/WWG, 7 to 5



Kylea Baartman delivers a pitch during last week’s come-from-behind win against Red Rock Central.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Under perfect weath­er conditions, the Lady Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome a one-run deficit to win the game by a score of 7 to 5 over Red Rock Central/West­brook Walnut Grove.

Jenny Reyes walked to start the crucial inning. Maryn Johansen reached on an error. Both girls moved up on a wild pitch. However, the next two RTR batters made out. Rhaegyn Petersen had to deliver in the clutch if the Lady Knights were to make their move in this inning.

