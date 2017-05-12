RTR brings Disney to Lake Benton



The Princesses, from left, Emily Kern, Lauren Johnson, Lacey Barke, Stephanie Kuhlman, Jocelyn Klein and Katie Petersen are pictured during Monday evening’s rehearsals for the RTR Drama Dept. production of “The Little Mermaid,” which will be performed at the Lake Benton Opera House May 12-14.

By Taryn Bedow

Tribute news contributor

For the past month, a very tal­ented group of RTR theatre stu­dents has been working hard on their latest project, “The Little Mermaid.”

This production isn’t like any­thing you’ve seen before; the Broadway version of the beloved Disney show features five more songs than the movie, along with a fresh plot and hilarious charac­ters. The play is perfect for chil­dren and nostalgic adults alike!

Along with the other students in the play, Andrea Escher is very excited to perform for the public, as the dastardly sea-witch Ursula. Her favorite part is performing with our Ariel, Dazja Gilmore, in “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Escher said she is enjoy­ing playing the dark character.

