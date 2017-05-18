Conference golf fights weather

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

This past Monday the Camden conference golf teams played their meet in Marshall. Eleven teams of boys and 10 teams of girls braved different weather conditions. Jackets were needed at 9 a.m. when the golfers started. Rain and lightning stopped play at about 10 a.m. for about an hour. When the golfers fin­ished up their 18 holes of play the sun was shining and their umbrellas were used for the bright sun.

LQPV won both the team event for both boys and girls. Their girls would shoot a 345 for first place honors. Minneota finished second with a 361 while Canby was third with a 411. RTR grabbed fourth place among the 10 teams with a 417.

