Critical shortage on EMT squad



Pictured left to right are Pam Bakker, Chuck DeBates, Teri Hively, Chris Miller, Peggy Dunblazier, Zach Swenson, Lisa King, Jon Dougherty and Wayde Kenneke of the Tyler Ambulance Service.



Open House Monday for public to learn about the job

Avera Tyler Ambulance Ser­vices is holding an open house on Monday, May 22 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to learn how individuals can have a positive impact on the lives of area residents by joining the team.

The event will be held at the Avera Tyler ambulance garage north on the north end of the complex. Hot dogs, beans and chips will be served. The staff will be available to assist with applications, give tours and will conduct interviews at the event…

