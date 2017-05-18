Lady golfers shoot low round of year in Minneota

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Under great golfing con­ditions on Monday the RTR Lady Knights shot a 203 to finish second to the Minneota Vikings. The Vi­kings would shoot a 176. The 203 by the Knights was their best team score of the year. Canby would finish in third place with a 226.

The Lady Knights were led by McKinley Schreurs, who shot her best round ever with a 48.

