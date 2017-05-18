Lady Knights roll to five straight

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR softball team beat the YME Sting twice last Thursday to extend their winning streak to five games. It is the lon­gest winning streak in the history of the softball team. The scores of the two games were 14 to 3 in five innings and 21 to 7 in six innings.

Kylea Baartman was the winning pitcher in game one as she shut down the Sting on only one hit while striking out seven batters. Only one of the three runs allowed was an earned run.

