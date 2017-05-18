Lady Knights sweep Blackjacks in softball
May 18, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The softball Lady Knights had their hitting shoes on Monday night as they would sweep the visiting Blackjacks from Dawson. Under very nice weather conditions to start the games, the Lady Knights would bang out 20 hits in the two games while holding the Blackjacks to only seven hits in the two games.
The first game was a short one as the Knights used the ten-run rule to complete things after only four and one half inning of play. The team took advantage of seven Jack errors to get some easy runs.
