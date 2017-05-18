RTR Board begins superintendent search
May 18, 2017
Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt at last week’s special board meeting
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR School Board met in special session last Wednesday to discuss the search for a new interim superintendent to replace the position currently head by Dick Orcutt. Orcutt has told the board he will be done at the end of the district’s fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“I thought I would be here until September,” Orcutt said. “September of 2016. I’m still here. It’s time to wrap things up and find a successor in that role.”
