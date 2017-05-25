Baseball team suffers tough loss to Vikings

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR baseball squad entertained the Minneo­ta Vikings last Friday in Ruthton. The Knights were short-handed as three starters were not available for this game. The game was a very close one for five innings as the score at that time was 1 to 1. How­ever, the Vikings, who had lost only one game all year, jumped on the Knights for nine runs in the sixth in­ning on their way to an 11 to 1 win.

Hunter Vanlerberghe started on the hill for the Knights and probably had his best effort of the year. He would go five plus in­nings and give up only two hits while allowing five runs, only two of them earned runs. He struck out five Viking batters…

