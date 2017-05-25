Camden Conference track meet held in Cottonwood

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR track teams competed in the Camden Conference track meet in Cottonwood last Thurs­day. The boys finished in 5th place with 58 points. Lac qui Parle Valley won the meet with 132. The girls finished in 9th place. Canby won the meet with 141.5 points.

Top five finishers for the Knights was as follows:

Boys

200 Meters

4th Place – Tate Thooft – 25.71

110m Hurdles

5th Place – Zach Miller – 20.30

