County mulls clean air
May 25, 2017
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
Ann Orren of Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners last week, presenting information on a Clean Air Ordinance.
Orren told the board that in 2007, the State of Minnesota had passed an ordinance regarding smoking inside, and in 2014 added e-cigarettes, banning the use in government-owned buildings, hospitals, schools and state colleges.
Orren talked to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners about creating an indoor air policy for the county, including e-cigarettes in the policy and creating setbacks from entrances and exits of at least 10 feet for smokers.
