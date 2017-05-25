County mulls clean air

By Tammy Mathison

Ann Orren of Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners last week, presenting informa­tion on a Clean Air Ordinance.

Orren told the board that in 2007, the State of Minnesota had passed an ordinance re­garding smoking inside, and in 2014 added e-cigarettes, ban­ning the use in government-owned buildings, hospitals, schools and state colleges.

Orren talked to the Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers about creating an indoor air policy for the county, including e-cigarettes in the policy and creating setbacks from entranc­es and exits of at least 10 feet for smokers.

