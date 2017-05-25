CSB celebrates 100
May 25, 2017
Citizens State Bank of Tyler is commemorating its first 100 years with an open house on Friday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pictured from left are President Gregory Peter, Elizabeth Platcek, Alma Thomsen, Lisa Sik and Craig Gades.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Citizens State Bank will be celebrating 100 years of existence this month. The bank was founded and chartered on May 28, 1917, with Hans Lauritsen serving as the first president. It is one of three banks that operated in Tyler in the early part of the 20th century, including Farmers State Bank and First National. Citizens State Bank has been the only bank in town since 1930…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |