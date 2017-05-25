CSB celebrates 100



Citizens State Bank of Tyler is commemorating its first 100 years with an open house on Friday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pictured from left are President Gregory Peter, Elizabeth Platcek, Alma Thomsen, Lisa Sik and Craig Gades.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Citizens State Bank will be cel­ebrating 100 years of existence this month. The bank was found­ed and chartered on May 28, 1917, with Hans Lauritsen serv­ing as the first president. It is one of three banks that operated in Tyler in the early part of the 20th century, including Farmers State Bank and First National. Citizens State Bank has been the only bank in town since 1930…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.