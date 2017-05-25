Knights baseball team bow to KMS in six innings, 16-3

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The KMS Saints used some timely hitting and the stolen base to score seven runs in the sec­ond and third innings as they would beat the RTR Knights in baseball action at Ruthton last Tuesday.

After striking out the first batter in the second inning Jared Baartman ran into trouble. He would hit a batter, then walk a batter before giving up a hit for a run. When the Saints final­ly were done, they would have scored five runs on four hits and three stolen bases.

