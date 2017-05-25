Knights beat MCC Rebels 6 to 5 in non-conference tilt

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Baseball Knights traveled to Slayton last Friday to play the MCC Rebels in a non-conference action. In a thrilling finish, the Knights came from be­hind in the final inning to beat the home team. The game time temperature was about 50 degrees.

The first real threat of the game came in the top of the second inning as hits from Cameron Jorgensen and Kyle Fischer of the Knights put both runners on base. However, a strike­out ended the threat.

