Local Memorial Day Services will take place on Monday
May 25, 2017
Memorial Day Services around the area will take place on Monday, May 29. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. The holiday, which is currently observed every year on the last Monday of May, originated as Decoration Day after the American Civil War in 1868, when the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans founded in Decatur, Illinois, established it as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the Union war dead with flowers. By the 20th century, competing Union and Confederate holiday traditions, celebrated on different days, had merged, and Memorial Day eventually extended to honor all Americans who died while in the military service.
Observances in our area are:
Tyler—Tyler Legion Post 185 will host the Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at the Tyler Legion Hall.
Ruthton—Memorial Day services will be 11 a.m. at the Ruthton Community Center.
Russell—Memorial Day services will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Russell Community Center.
