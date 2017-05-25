Local Memorial Day Services will take place on Monday

Memorial Day Services around the area will take place on Mon­day, May 29. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for re­membering the people who died while serv­ing in the coun­try’s armed forces. The holiday, which is currently ob­served every year on the last Monday of May, originated as Decoration Day after the Ameri­can Civil War in 1868, when the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veter­ans founded in Decatur, Illinois, established it as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the Union war dead with flowers. By the 20th century, competing Union and Confederate holiday traditions, celebrated on differ­ent days, had merged, and Me­morial Day eventually extended to honor all Americans who died while in the military service.

Observances in our area are:

Tyler—Tyler Legion Post 185 will host the Memorial Day ser­vice at 10 a.m. at the Tyler Le­gion Hall.

Ruthton—Memorial Day ser­vices will be 11 a.m. at the Ruth­ton Community Center.

Russell—Memorial Day servic­es will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Russell Community Center.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.