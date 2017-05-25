RTR to hire elementary art teacher

May 25, 2017

Tom Watson of The Watson Consulting Group spoke to the RTR Board last week about the new busing contract.

Silence from Lynd on continued sharing

By Mark Wilmes
RTR Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt reported that the dis­trict will need to hire an elementary art teacher. He reported that during the past year the position was covered by the Achievement and In­tegration grant that was shared with the Lynd School.
“A couple of months ago I wrote a letter to Lynd, spe­cifically requesting that we continue to host that program together,” Orcutt said. “I didn’t get a response. That was on the 15th of March. I wrote an­other letter at the end of last month and requested that we continue to share that program along with the RN that we currently share with Lynd. I still didn’t get a response. Therefore I come to you that we continue to host an art program at the elementary school.”

