Knights fall to Wabasso Rabbits in six innings, 10-0
June 1, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sport
The RTR Baseball Team traveled to Wabasso last Saturday to play in a first-round game against the Wabasso Rabbits in Section 3A baseball. The Rabbits would score two runs in their half of the sixth inning to end the game on the ten-run rule.
It was not a good game for the visiting Knights as they would only have two hits in the game to 11 knocks for the home team. The Knights also committed four errors to only one miscue for the Rabbits.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.