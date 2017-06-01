Lady Knights suffer rough loss against Panthers, 3-2

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Softball Team played their hearts out against the TMB Panthers last Tuesday in Wabasso. It was the first round of the Section 3A tourna­ment and the Lady Knights were the sixth seed while the Panthers were seeded third. The Panthers would score a run in their last at-bats to win the contest 3 to 2.

Coach Maranell had these thoughts on the tough loss. “We gave them everything we had. Kylea pitched her best game of the year. Jenny made a great catch at the end, but her momentum carried her into the fence, and we couldn’t get the ball to the plate fast enough. The girls know how close we came to winning that first play­off game ever.”

