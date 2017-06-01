

Johannah Nielsen played “Taps” after Lauren Johnson gave the Drum Salute.

By Mark Wilmes

A.C. Hansen Post 185 held Memorial Day services on Monday at the Tyler American Legion Hall. The program opened with the Advance of Colors with Sergeant-at-Arms Kenton Stanek, followed by presentation of the POW/MIA flag by Dave Guida.

Cari Baune of Tyler sang the National Anthem, followed by the welcome by Post Commander Duane Blake.

After the Laying of the Wreath by SPC Coens, the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, the Rifle Volley Salute was given. Piictured left to right are Roy Yonkers, Gerald Thomsen, Mic VanDeVere and Jim Brust.