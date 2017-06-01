Ruthton honors 70-year veteran



Norman L. Kuhlman (left) was presented with a Certificate of Continuous Membership for 70 years with the American Legion by Post 506 Commander Steve Schulte.

By Mark Wilmes

Ruthton American Legion Post 506 held Memorial Day services on Monday morning at the Ruthton Community Center. Post Commander Steve Schulte welcomed those in attendance before the Call to Colors.

Schulte presented a Certificate of Continuous Membership to Norman L. Kuhlman, for 70 years of service to the Ruthton post.

