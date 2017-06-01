Track teams compete at Sub-Section 3A SW meet
June 1, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR track teams competed in the Section 3 Sub-Section SW track meet in Luverne last Thursday. Below are the top eight finishers for the Knights:
Boys: 100 meters, 8th Place – Hunter Hulstein-Safstrom – 12.82; 200 meters, 2nd Place – Jayden Strand – 23.32…
Girls: 100 meter hurdles, 8th Place – Madison Witte – 18.83; 4×100 Relay, 8th Place – Katie Ekema, Calin Kor, Jaylen Miller, Faith Thomsen – 57.18…
