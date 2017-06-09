Prosch to announce candidacy for US Congress



Matt Prosch

This Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m., Matt Pro­sch will be announcing his candidacy for United States Congress, at the Lake Benton Community Center. Everybody is wel­come to attend, to have the opportunity to meet Matt firsthand, to hear his plans for western Minnesota moving forward.

Matt Prosch was born and raised in western Min­nesota to a respectable farming family. At a young age, he had a knack for success. He attended the Lake Benton High School from 1999-2003, where he excelled at football and basketball; in football, he was offered numerous scholarships. Matt turned all of them down, when he enlisted in the US Army. His love of country enticed him to join and serve in the US Army National Guard for eight years…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.