By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Ruthton Royals were on the road on Sunday, traveling to Lakefield and Jackson. Ruthton dropped game one to the Lakefield Horned Frogs by a score of 7-1. Levi Hurst pitched six innings to take the loss for the Royals. Hurst was 2-for-3 at the plate, includ­ing a pair of doubles. Eric Wiering had a single and an RBI for the local team.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.