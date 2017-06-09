RTR baseball awards night held



The RTR Knights baseball team awards night was held at the ballpark in Ruthton on Friday evening. Pictured are individual award winners, from left—Collin Johnson, Most Improved; Kyle Fischer, Rookie of the Year; Hunter Vanlerberghe, Golden Glove; Jake Fischer, Batting Champ and All-Conference; Jared Baartman, Cy Young Award, All-Conference Honorable Mention.



The 2017 baseball letter winners (from left) Payton Hess, Collin Johnson, Kyle Fischer, Jack Kerr, Cameron Jorgensen, Corbyn Sitzmann, Hunter Vanlerberghe, Jake Fischer and Jared Baartman. Not pictured are Cooper Hansen and Carter Hansen.