RTR golfers fail to advance to State

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The second round of the Section 3A Golf Tournament was held at Worthington this past Wednesday. The total scores of both days were counted to determine the golfers who would ad­vance to state competition. Westbrook Walnut-Grove will advance to state com­petition as a team as they shot a 365 to advance. This is the first time to state competition for golf for ei­ther the boys or girls from WWG. The Windom Eagles will advance to the state competition in the girls’ competition.

