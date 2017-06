By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Several members of the RTR boys track team ad­vanced from sub-section competition to participate in the Section 3A meet at Paulsen Field in Pipestone on June 1. Results for RTR were as follows: 4×100 Relay:12th Place – Garrett Kern, Jonah Christensen, Jayden Strand, Tate Thooft – 47.50…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.