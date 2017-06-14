Council to gauge interest in grant program



Teresa Schreurs of DSI spoke to the Tyler City Council about the Small Cities Development Grant Program.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Teresa Schreurs, Director of Community Development for Development Services, Inc. (DSI) was on hand to speak to the council about the federally-funded Small Cities Develop­ment Grant Program at Mon­day’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council. The program distributes funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Ur­ban Development (HUD) to local units of government for a vari­ety of community development projects for low-to-moderate income residents. In Minne­sota, the funds are distributed through the Department of Em­ployment and Economic Devel­opment (DEED).

Schreurs told the council that the City of Tyler has participated in the program in the past.

