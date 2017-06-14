Council to gauge interest in grant program
June 14, 2017
Teresa Schreurs of DSI spoke to the Tyler City Council about the Small Cities Development Grant Program.
By Mark Wilmes
Teresa Schreurs, Director of Community Development for Development Services, Inc. (DSI) was on hand to speak to the council about the federally-funded Small Cities Development Grant Program at Monday’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council. The program distributes funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to local units of government for a variety of community development projects for low-to-moderate income residents. In Minnesota, the funds are distributed through the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Schreurs told the council that the City of Tyler has participated in the program in the past.
