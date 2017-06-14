Council to gauge interest in grant program

June 14, 2017

council02
Teresa Schreurs of DSI spoke to the Tyler City Council about the Small Cities Development Grant Program.

By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com

Teresa Schreurs, Director of Community Development for Development Services, Inc. (DSI) was on hand to speak to the council about the federally-funded Small Cities Develop­ment Grant Program at Mon­day’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council. The program distributes funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Ur­ban Development (HUD) to local units of government for a vari­ety of community development projects for low-to-moderate income residents. In Minne­sota, the funds are distributed through the Department of Em­ployment and Economic Devel­opment (DEED).
Schreurs told the council that the City of Tyler has participated in the program in the past.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community, Government |