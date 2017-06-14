Four bids received for new Highway Department building



Bids were opened for the Tyler Shop at the June 6 Commissioners meeting.

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

Bids were opened for the new Lincoln County Highway Depart­ment maintenance building, which will be located in Tyler, during the Tuesday, June 6 meet­ing of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

Bidders were requested to submit bids on four alternatives. The first, listed as Alt 1A, was on a 50×60-foot engineered build­ing with fiberglass insulation; the second, listed as Alt 1B, was on a 50×60-foot engineered building with closed cell spray foam insu­lation; the third, listed as Alt 2A, was for a 50×70-foot engineered building with fiberglass insula­tion; and the fourth, listed as Alt 2B, was for a 50×70-foot engi­neered building with closed cell spray foam insulation.

