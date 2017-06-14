Meshke installed as new pastor at First English Lutheran Church



Pastor Lisa Meshke

By Richard Siemers

Tribute contributor



Rev. Lisa Meshke, 35, was installed as pastor of First English Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 4. She is a native of Minnesota, but comes from the other side of the state. Her parents, both retired school teachers, still live in Blooming Prairie.

This is Meshke’s first parish, but it is not her first job. After getting degrees in finance and accounting—she earned her MBA at Iowa State University—she worked a number of years in finance. Over six of those years she worked in the home mortgage department of Wells Fargo Bank in West Des Moines, Iowa.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.