Relay For Life 2017 in Hendricks June 23



2017 Survivor speaker Brenda Citterman

By Mark Wilmes

The 2017 Relay For Life of Lincoln County event moves to Hendricks this year, held at Vet­erans Memorial Park on June 23. The evening will kick off with the opening of camps at 4 p.m., followed by a pork chop supper at 5 p.m. The event will also feature a silent auction, entertainment and Opening Ceremony.

Featured entertainment will include the Little Rascals team from Canby; Adam Layman and Lindsay Jensen of Milford, Iowa; Shelby Kern and Em­ily Kern of Tyler; Jeff Moen of Hendricks; and Ivanhoe native Kristi Citterman.

Team captains for the 2017 Relay For Life event on June 23, from left to right, are Kathy Wilmes of CUREious George/Cancermals; Lola Hinbjorgen of Hendricks Shining Stars; Lynette Madsen of Forever Jen; Priscilla Osland of #CURE; Mia Wente and co-captain Tracy Wente of Little Rascals. Not pictured are Carrie Birath of CUREious George/Cancermals; Jenna DeVries of Magic of Healing; and Mandy Koster of Faith, Hope, Love.