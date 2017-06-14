So what are you doing for your dad on Sunday, Father’s Day?
Jason Hartung will celebrate Father’s Day with his wife Ashley and his six children, five of whom were once their foster children.
By Violet Nelson
After observing how the world celebrates mothers a month ago, this Sunday we set our focus on celebrating fathers. Celebrations might include spending time with a biological father, a father figure, a grandfather, a stepfather, an adoptive father or the memory of a father.
Jason and Ashley (Norgaard) Hartung, of Aurora, South Dakota will celebrate the day with their six children, five of whom were once in their foster care. In their 15 years of marriage, the Hartungs have fostered over 50 children, a process they started in 2005.
