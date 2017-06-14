March 15, 1935 – June 8, 2017

William Kost of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died June 8 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls. He was 82.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday June 14 at First Lutheran Church, 327 Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visita­tion will be held one hour prior the service at the church. Online tribute at www.millerfh.com

William Otto Kost was born March 15, 1935 to Er­vin and Frieda (Bruntsch) Kost at his parents’ farm north of Ree Heights, South Dakota. He was baptized by his maternal grandfa­ther, Rev. Otto Bruntsch. He was confirmed at Trin­ity Lutheran church in Miller, South Dakota.

Bill attended Riverside School in Hand County through the eighth grade, then attended Ree Heights High School, graduating in 1953. He attended Hu­ron College for one year, worked on the farm for a year, then completed his BS in business administra­tion at Augustana College in 1958.

During his senior year at Augie he met and dated Janice Mickelsen. In De­cember 1958 they were engaged and married on Sept. 6, 1959 at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler.They moved to the family farm north of Ree Heights where Bill farmed with his father and brother for nine years.

In 1969 Bill changed ca­reers; he received his BA in Elementary Education from Huron College and his MA in Elementary Admin­istration from Northern State. He taught in Cedar Township, Gregory, Wess­ington, Ree Heights and Miller in South Dakota.

Bill’s love of plants drew him to his main career. He and his friend Orville Kleinsasser became co-owners of K&K Greenery and he worked there until his retirement in 2012.

One of Bill’s loves was the singing groups, The Dakota Drifters and the Dakota Dreamers, which he and his wife Janice or­ganized and he directed. Bill’s other involvements were serving on Trinity Lutheran’s Church Council, senior choir, and directing the junior choir. Bill’s other interests included garden­ing, music and traveling; plus serving on the church council, Miller council, and being a Lion for 40 years.

Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in Jan­uary 2006 and had been fighting it ever since. Bill and Janice moved to Sioux Falls in 2014 to be closer to doctors. Since 2015 he has resided at the Good Samaritan Village.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Janice; brother and sister-in-law Lothar and Shirley; nieces Karen, Lynn, Cindy and Marie; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.