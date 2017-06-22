10U team heads to state
June 22, 2017
The RTR 10u team punched their ticket to the state tournament this past weekend with a fourth place qualifying finish in the Redwood Falls tournament. Pictured in front are Dawson Bloom, Gavin Schreurs, Tyler Wichmann, Kason Dybdahl and Sean Griesse; in back are Joshua Kraft, Chase Christianson, Drew Chandler, Brooks Hess, Isaac Dagel, Isaac Janish and Seth Cowell. Coaches are David Kraft and Trent Griesse. Not pictured is Levi Tommeraasen.