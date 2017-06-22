10U team heads to state



The RTR 10u team punched their ticket to the state tournament this past weekend with a fourth place qualifying finish in the Redwood Falls tournament. Pictured in front are Dawson Bloom, Gavin Schreurs, Tyler Wichmann, Kason Dybdahl and Sean Griesse; in back are Joshua Kraft, Chase Christianson, Drew Chandler, Brooks Hess, Isaac Dagel, Isaac Janish and Seth Cowell. Coaches are David Kraft and Trent Griesse. Not pictured is Levi Tommeraasen.

Filed under School, Sports