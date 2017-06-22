13U team places fourth



The RTR 13U baseball team placed fourth in the Morris tournament. In first game the boys lost to host team Morris 5-2, but came back to defeat Marshal in the second game. They lost to Annandale in the third place game by a score of 4-2. Pictured in front are Darren Baartman, Aiden Wichmann, Sam Nibbe, Rion Moat, Jack Christianson and Tucker Haroldson; in back are Coach Grant Wichmann, Cody Wichmann, Logan Lamote, Dylan Anderson, Hayden Gravley, Dalton Meucke, Coach Lyle Lamote and Coach Josh Gravley.

Filed under School, Sports