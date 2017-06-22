Avera donates sunscreen



The Avera Medical Group donated approximately 200 bottles of sunscreen for swimmers at the Tyler Swimming Pool. From left—lifeguards Rylie Hess, Jocelyn Klein, Cooper Hansen, Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson, lifeguards Cameron Nelson, Jayden Strand, Graham Petersen and Madison Witte.

By Mark Wilmes

In an effort to keep area residents safe from the sun this summer, the Avera Medical Group has donated around 200 bottles of sunscreen to the Tyler Swimming Pool. Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson was at the pool with the donation on Monday. He said the donation is there for anyone who doesn’t have sunscreen, or if you just forgot to bring some.

