Island Lake Church to celebrate 125 years Sunday

By Mark Wilmes

On Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lu­theran Church will be cel­ebrating its 125th anniver­sary with a special service. The Lutheran Ceili Orches­tra of Milwaukee, Wiscon­sin will perform at the cel­ebration, with former Zion Pastor Bill Limmer leading the service. Limmer and his wife, Jacky, have served congregations in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. They have two children, Andrew and Alyssa. Pas­tor Limmer served Zion from 1990-1995, coming to the church direct from the Seminary, and served during the church’s 100th anniversary. Pastor Wm. Ziebell is the current pas­tor, one of 21 ministers to serve the church since its inception.

