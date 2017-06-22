Island Lake Church to celebrate 125 years Sunday
June 22, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
On Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church will be celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special service. The Lutheran Ceili Orchestra of Milwaukee, Wisconsin will perform at the celebration, with former Zion Pastor Bill Limmer leading the service. Limmer and his wife, Jacky, have served congregations in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. They have two children, Andrew and Alyssa. Pastor Limmer served Zion from 1990-1995, coming to the church direct from the Seminary, and served during the church’s 100th anniversary. Pastor Wm. Ziebell is the current pastor, one of 21 ministers to serve the church since its inception.
