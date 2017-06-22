Trap shoot team does well at state



Jason Honebrink

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The RTR MSHSCTL (Min­nesota State High School Clay Target League) Trap Team competed at the State Championships in Alexandria on June 12. The team members competed with approximately 800 shooters for the class 1A individual competition.

The RTR trap shoot team, from left—Jason Honebrink, Max Schardin, Tate Thooft, Sam Schardin, Brenna Alexander, Lucas Erickson, Cameron Jorgensen and Landen Buse.