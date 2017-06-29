10U Knights place third in Marshall



The RTR Knights 10U baseball team finished third out of eight teams at the Marshall 10U tournament this weekend, beating New Ulm Gold 2-0, losing to Marshall Black 3-4, and beating Marshall Orange 16-15 for third place. Pictured left to right in front are Levi Tommeraasen, Gavin Schreurs, Kason Dybdahl, Drew Chandler, Tyler Wichmann and Shawn Griesse; in the middle row are Joshua Kraft, Seth Cowell, Isaac Janish, Brooks Hess, Isaac Dagel and Chase Christianson. In back are Coach David Kraft, Coach Trent Griesse and Coach Brent Dagel. Not pictured is Dawson Brust.

Filed under School, Sports