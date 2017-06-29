13U Knights place at tourney



The RTR Knights 13U baseball team took 6th place in the Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart tournament over the weekend. The Knights lost to Alexandria by a 7-6 score before bouncing back to defeat Le Sueur 4-3. The day ended with a tough 10-8 loss to Hutchinson. The Knights will be participating in several scrimmages in preparation for the state tournament in Marshall July 28-30. Pictured left to right in front are Aiden Wichmann, Darren Baartman, Tucker Haroldson, Rion Moat, Jack Christianson and Sam Nibbe; in back are Coach Grant Wichmann, Cody Wichmann, Dalton Meucke, Dylan Anderson, Logan Lamote, Hayden Gravley, Coach Josh Gravley and Coach Lyle Lamote.

