Baartman, Buchert make Independent softball honors



The 2017 RTR Softball letter winners, from left to right in front, are—Courtney Snyder, Maryn Johansenand Makenzie Buchert; in back are Ashley Owen, Jenny Reyes, Rhaegyn Petersen, Cora Alderson, Morgan Johnson and Kylea Baartman.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Kylea Baartman was re­cently named to the Mar­shall Independent first team. Mackenzie Buchert of the Lady Knights was named to the second team. There were nine girls named to each team from the area.

Baartman, only a ninth grader this past year, was the top pitcher for the Lady Knights and also the lead­ing hitter with an average of .492. She led the team with 20 RBIs and 31 total hits. As a pitcher, she was the third leading pitcher in the area with strikeouts. She fanned 87 batters.

RTR Knights softball players Kylea Baartman (left) and Morgan Johnson (right) received all-conference plaques at the recent awards ceremony for the 2017 season. Makenzie Buchert (middle) received Honorable Mention recognition.