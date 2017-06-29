RTR Board hires Warne
June 29, 2017
District gets insurance repayment
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR School Board approved a contract for new interim superintendent to Lee Warne. Warne will begin duties in the new fiscal year, after the July 4 holiday. Warne will replace the current interim superintendent Dick Orcutt, who spent his last day at the district last Thursday. Warne will take over duties as superintendent while the search for a permanent superintendent continues for the RTR district. He has been hired in an at-will position and will work on an as-needed basis, according to Board Chair Jeff Hansen.
“The recommendation of the admin committee is to hire Lee Warne,” Hansen said. “This is an at-will position, day-to-day. His official start date will be July 1.”
The board unanimously voted to accept the recommendation and offer Warne the contract.
