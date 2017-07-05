Cornell joins the Lake Benton Police Department part-time



Dallas Cornell

By Shelly Finzen

On June 1, Dallas Cornell began serving the City of Lake Benton as a part-time police officer. Cornell will work up to 16 hours a week.

Dallas Cornell is 26 years old and was born and raised in the Canby area. He is a Canby High School graduate, Class of 2009. He began his college career at Bemidji State University in the field of Fisheries Biology; however, in 2010 Cornell transferred to Alexandria Community and Technical College to study law enforcement. He graduated in 2012.

