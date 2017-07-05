Kronborg Inn sponsors horseshoe league team



Pictured here: Jason Buchert competing in last week’s Southwest Minnesota Horseshoe League game for the Kronborg Inn.

By Mark Wilmes

The Southwest Minneso­ta Horseshoe League is en­tering its sixth week next week. The league consists of six teams, including the Kronborg Inn of Tyler, Patzer’s Hardware Hank of Marshall, Tracy Food Pride, First Independent Bank of Balaton, C.A.S. Plumbing and Heating of Canby and State Farm In­surance of Canby.

Kronborg Inn home games are played at the horseshoe court north of the swimming pool. Games are Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.

Jordyn Buchert faces off against Gene Eilers of C.A.S. of Canby.